Free dementia workshops available to west-central Florida veterans’ organizations

Coping with Dementia LLC, an organization that provides education and care training for families living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, has announced that its ABC of Dementia workshop is available at no charge to any non-profit club or organization that serves U.S. Military veterans.

The ABC of Dementia workshop is a two-hour educational event that explains the various causes of dementia, tells families how to get a diagnosis and what to expect after a diagnosis, describes better ways to serve and communicate with a person living with dementia, and ends with a role-play demonstrating the techniques of person-centered compassionate care.

Coping with Dementia President Debbie Selsavage states, “Many veterans are in the age range when dementia appears, and some have experienced events that might contribute to dementia, which is why it is important to have access to this information.”

About the offering Selsavage said, “We will schedule a workshop for any non-profit veterans’ organization that can provide the meeting venue and make a sincere effort to recruit 20 or more attendees, including individuals who already have a dementia diagnosis.” She adds, “These organizations can offer the workshop for their members only, or they can open their event to the public. It is their choice.”

For more information or to schedule a workshop, call (352) 422-3663 or e-mail [email protected]