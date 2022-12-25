Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages

Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages.

Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.

Samuel left behind a young son, Zackery. Samuel worked as an assistant manager at Taco Bell and also worked at Wawa.

A funeral service for Samuel was held on Christmas Eve.

“No mother wants to bury her kid(s), but knowing that he’s resting comfortably in the arms of his father gives me a little piece of mind,” Samuel’s mother, Anne Garcia posted on social media.

Montris Jones described himself as Samuel’s lifelong friend and said he was “the brother I never had.” They played video games every Friday and Saturday, even if they were many miles apart.

Jones was stunned when he learned of the fatal crash.

“I read the news and my heart just broke, some careless driver took the life of one of my closest dearest people from me. I couldn’t even finish my shift at work, had to just go home. Had to hold in the tears and say I gotta go home, they knew something was up,” Jones posted on his Facebook page.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the accident was caused by an 18-year-old driver from Leesburg who ran a red light at the busy intersection. He was seriously injured.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit Samuel’s family and young son.