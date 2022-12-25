More than 100 authors expected at Book Expo2023 in The Villages

BookExpo 2023, presented by the Writers League of The Villages, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

It will feature more than 100 talented local authors – many of them award winners.

A wide variety of book genres will be available: from memoir to mystery, military to medical, and everything in between, including historic fiction, romance, thrillers, entertainment, children’s picture books and young adult science fiction.

There will be three featured guest speakers:

• At noon, Al Pessin, a foreign correspondent and award-winning author of the Task Force Epsilon thriller series will share insights about his experiences working in the world’s hot spots.

• At 2 p.m., Patricia Charpentier, founder of Writing Your Life and a popular instructor at The Enrichment Academy, will share tips on how to begin chronicling the events that will comprise the memoir so many Villagers talk about writing.

• At 3 p.m., David Houck, CEO of the Help Agency and SoZo Kids will give a talk about what is being done to end the cycle of rural poverty in central Florida, focusing on the Ocala National Forest.