My adult community became overrun with young people

To the Editor:

I lived at The Woodfield in Vero on 26th Street from 2006-2014 and it was classified as Active Adult Community for 55 and older.

This place was full of little kids and noisy teenagers visiting grandparents. Every school break, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and long weekend.

I had arthritis and liked to soak in the hot tub before retiring – but it was frequently chained off because young kids and babies had defecated in it. Visitors never followed the rules and even though there were limits on visitors, nobody kept a record and there were no cameras on the hot tub or pool.

There were teenagers in the clubhouse playing on the pool table and drinking beer and eating pizza. Where were their parents? They were talking and socializing with THEIR parents (the teenagers’ grandparents).

I finally left – it became too much.

Brenda Virgin

Former resident of The Woodfield