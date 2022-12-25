Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas

A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas.

Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.

Keen was already on probation due to prior arrests.

She was arrested in 2020 after taking her child to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after he ingested drugs he found in her bra.

She was arrested the following year with 19.9 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale.

After her arrest this past week, Keen was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

She is due to appear before a judge on Jan. 17 in Lake County Court.