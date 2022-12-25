47.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 25, 2022
type here...

Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas

By Staff Report
Destinee Rose Keen
Destinee Rose Keen

A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas.

Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.

Keen was already on probation due to prior arrests.

She was arrested in 2020 after taking her child to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after he ingested drugs he found in her bra.

She was arrested the following year with 19.9 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale.

After her arrest this past week, Keen was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

She is due to appear before a judge on Jan. 17 in Lake County Court.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You don’t want workers relieving themselves behind your bushes!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s high time The Villages live up to its motto and not frown on workers using restrooms at swimming pools.

Do your research before you buy a home in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villages of St. James resident contends that people buying homes in The Villages, should do a little research before signing on the dotted line.

My adult community became overrun with young people

In a Letter to the Editor, a former resident of an active adult community says it became too much when it became overridden by young people.

Rebuttal to a previous letter about buying in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident responds to a previous letter writer who voiced complaints about The Villages.

We need to take a hard look at the use and abuse of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to look at the use and abuse of The Villages.

Photos