New York snowbird to lose license after golf cart DUI at Brownwood

A New York snowbird will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in a golf cart at Brownwood.

Diane Tomkin, 62, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence.

Tomkin was found by Community Watch at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 with her golf stuck on a fence near Cody’s Original Roadhouse, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Officers asked how her golf cart ended up there, and she told them she “didn’t know.” She was was “just sitting in a daze.”

Tomkin admitted she had consumed four drinks containing vodka. She told police she has diabetes. A check of her blood sugar showed that it was normal. She nearly fell “multiple times” while participating in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .197 and .192 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2007 in Southold, N.Y. and in 2009 in Suffolk, N.Y.