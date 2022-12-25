Recent graduates honored for participating in Sumter County Citizens Academy

Four Sumter County residents graduated from the most recent Citizens Academy in December at the Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

New graduates included Hank Dalton, Ken Fuehrmeyer, Russell Gould and George McCollum.

The Citizens Academy holds five half-day programs in which residents learn about all the different departments and agencies. They also get tours of facilities such as Animal Services, Public Works, the Library and more.

“Every single presentation exceeded our expectation,” said Walter and Chris Lamberti, who have one more class to attend in order to graduate but have attended four of the five classes to date. “The degree of leaders’ competence reassured us we have chosen the right place to reside. Questions were always answered. The Sumter County Citizens Academy was well put together focusing on responsibilities and key services. This has been an eye opener in many ways. We gained valuable knowledge of how our tax money is spent – surprisingly well.”

“I thought that it was very informative and definitely worthwhile. I learned a great deal about the functions of the county government,” said Ken Fuehrmeyer.

Graduate Russell Gould said of the Citizens Academy, “I loved it! I am telling everyone about it.”

A new Citizens Academy begins Jan. 10. If you would like to attend, register at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/citizensacademy.