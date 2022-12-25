33.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Roxana Lynn Powers

By Staff Report

Roxana Lynn Powers, 66, of Summerfield, passed away December 19, 2022. She was born August 2, 1956 in South Charleston, WV. She moved here in 1985 from Cutler Bay, Miami. She was very family oriented and loved to spend time with those that were close to her.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Powers, son, Christopher Shane and daughter, Michelle Naomi of Summerfield, brothers, Robert Lee Jeffers of Miami and Roger Lane Jeffers of Ocala, and 4 grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marion County Humane Society.

