Sumter County designated as critical habit for endangered Florida bristle fern  

By Staff Report

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designating approximately 4,195 acres on 10 parcels as critical habitat for the rare Florida bristle fern under the Endangered Species Act.   

The Florida bristle fern is a tiny bright green mat-forming plant that grows in rock solution holes that create humid microclimates like a home terrarium. It is only found in  Miami-Dade and Sumter counties It was listed as endangered in 2015. 

In Sumter County, two populations grow in small hammocks on state-owned land in the Jumper Creek Tract of the Withlacoochee State Forest. In Miami-Dade County, four populations of the fern are found in rockland hammocks on county-managed conservation lands in Castellow, Hattie Bauer, Fuchs and Meissner hammocks.

Urban development, agricultural conversion, building canals and draining the land have modified or destroyed much of the plant’s habitat. The Endangered Species Act requires, where possible, the service to identify areas essential to the conservation of endangered or threatened species, which it terms critical habitat.   

“Establishing critical habitat will raise awareness about this rare plant and focus the efforts of our conservation partners,” said Service Regional Director Leopoldo Miranda-Castro.    

Critical habitat designations do not affect land ownership or establish a wildlife refuge, reserve, preserve or other conservation area, nor does it allow the government or public to access private lands. The designation of critical habitat on private land has no impact on individual landowner activities unless they also involve activities by a federal agency or require federal funding or permits.   

