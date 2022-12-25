47.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Village of Alhambra man jailed after skipping court date in attack on girlfriend

By Staff Report
A Village of Alhambra man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he has been accused of attacking his girlfriend.

Gary Thomas Wilcock, 61, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail without bond on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. The warrant was issued this past October after he missed a court date in Lake County.

An affidavit of probable cause from Lake County Court indicates that Wilcock showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home at about 1 a.m. Dec. 17, 2021. She heard pounding noises and found him sitting in a chair in her sunroom. She said he became angry and pushed her into a lamp stand. He left and the woman confirmed that all the doors and windows were locked. He apparently gained access to the sunroom by cutting a screen.

She told law enforcement that she “knows Gary Thomas Wilcock’s anger and she fears for her life.” She obtained an injunction against him, but she received multiple phone calls from Wilcock telling her to drop it. “Drop the injunction and don’t call the cops,” he said in a message she played for law enforcement.

He is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and violation of an injunction against dating violence.

