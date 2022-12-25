44.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 25, 2022
You don’t want workers relieving themselves behind your bushes!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Come on America’s Friendliest Hometown! Give the workers a break! You don’t want them relieving themselves behind your bush right when you look out the window. Oh no!
Most of you don’t tip or give bonuses to these workers at Christmas! But you tip a waitress rightly so but for only bringing you a drink or a plate of food when your yard person is out there in the rain or in 100° freaking degrees and humidity every week and usually with a smile on their face!
Come on, you can at least let them use the restrooms, especially when you don’t tip them for keeping your yard looking nice all year long. I know you think of them as your servants who just work for you and should just stay unseen, but please become Americas Friendliest Hometown and let them use your restrooms!

Doug Ward
Village of Glenbrook

 

