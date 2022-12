To the Editor:

I don’t have a problem with outsiders visiting the squares, but I do have a problem for us senior citizens with parking. If The Villages would barricade off a block or two all around the squares for golf cart parking only, it would make it easier for us seniors to get to the squares. Basically, at noon they can put up the barricades that allows only golf carts close to the squares.

Bill Haar

Village of Hillsborough