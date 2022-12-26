Make sure you follow instructions for disposal of Christmas trees

The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:

Community Development Districts 1 — 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact the Utilities Department at (352) 750-0000.

Lake County section of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), live trees can be placed at the curb on your assigned yard waste day and must be in 4 feet length and no more than 6 inches in diameter. To discard artificial trees, call Lake County Solid Waste to schedule a bulk pick up at (352) 343-3776.

Lady Lake section of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact Waste Management at (352) 787-4416.