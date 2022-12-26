Report says DUI suspect caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks

An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive.

Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.

She was arrested Dec. 13 after her silver 2008 Honda Civic four-door was struck by a locomotive on the CSX Railroad tracks in Bushnell. The lights were not activated when she initially parked there. However, the lights automatically activated at the approach of the southbound train, which had 188 cars. Pinchuk walked away from her vehicle before it was hit by the locomotive, which pushed the car to the intersection of East Central Avenue. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found Pinchuk walking near the area of the initial collision.

A witness dialed 911 to report what had happened. The witness reported seeing a blonde woman “lingering” around, according to the arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A CSX employee who responded to the scene estimated the damage to the tracks to be $150,000.

The FHP trooper investigating the incident suspected Pinchuk had been drinking and asked her to perform field sobriety exercises. She demanded to speak to the trooper’s supervisor and said she wanted a lawyer. She also refused to provide a breath sample.