49.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 26, 2022
type here...

We would not leave our senior community for The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am not a resident of The Villages but do reside in a senior community in Largo. My wife and I have considered living in another area. But we would not consider The Villages, with so many people expressing negative issues and complaining. I read one about upset about high maintenance fees of $179. We wish ours were that low. We pay over $500. Just consider yourselves blessed. Lots of people here in Florida are living in trailers under hardship conditions.

Roney Sorensen
Rothmoor Estates

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You don’t want workers relieving themselves behind your bushes!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s high time The Villages lives up to its motto and not frown on workers using restrooms at swimming pools.

Do your research before you buy a home in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villages of St. James resident contends that people buying homes in The Villages, should do a little research before signing on the dotted line.

My adult community became overrun with young people

In a Letter to the Editor, a former resident of an active adult community says it became too much when it became overridden by young people.

Rebuttal to a previous letter about buying in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident responds to a previous letter writer who voiced complaints about The Villages.

We need to take a hard look at the use and abuse of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to look at the use and abuse of The Villages.

Photos