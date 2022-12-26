We would not leave our senior community for The Villages

To the Editor:

I am not a resident of The Villages but do reside in a senior community in Largo. My wife and I have considered living in another area. But we would not consider The Villages, with so many people expressing negative issues and complaining. I read one about upset about high maintenance fees of $179. We wish ours were that low. We pay over $500. Just consider yourselves blessed. Lots of people here in Florida are living in trailers under hardship conditions.

Roney Sorensen

Rothmoor Estates