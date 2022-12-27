Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

To the Editor:

I agree with the gentleman from the Village of DeSoto.

Last night someone tried to break into my house. I called the police. They chased and caught someone. I could not identify him because all I saw was his foot. This is the third time my garage door has been broken. Moved here last year, the house had been vacant. I don’t know the age of the man but he was high and had a medical ID card for the marijuana. There was nothing the police could do other than take his picture and information. It was very cold last night. I don’t think a senior citizen would be walking in the dark. In fact, why would anybody? I think that if you are not a resident 55 or older you should not be in here in a residential area that does not offer any entertainment. This is a senior community. If you are a visitor you should have a pass. If you do not and you are in a residential area, you should be escorted out of The Villages because you have no business here. I am talking about residential areas that have nothing to offer anybody who does not live here. We all know the streets roll up at nine, other than the entertainment area. We are not here for your nighttime walk. This is the only 55-plus community I have ever experienced this in and it has to be stopped.

Jan Ronk

Village of Winifred