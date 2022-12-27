59.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Eastern Bluebird At Cattail Recreation Area In The Villages

By Staff Report

On a very cold morning, this little eastern bluebird takes advantage of the festive lighting at the Cattail Recreation Area. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

