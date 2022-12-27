Eastern Bluebird At Cattail Recreation Area In The Villages

On a very cold morning, this little eastern bluebird takes advantage of the festive lighting at the Cattail Recreation Area. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
On a very cold morning, this little eastern bluebird takes advantage of the festive lighting at the Cattail Recreation Area. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.