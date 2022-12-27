59.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...

‘Erratic’ man with long history of arrests jailed after unwelcome visit to Wawa

By Staff Report
Eric Wayne Watson
Eric Wayne Watson

An “erratic” man with a long history of arrests was jailed after an unwelcome visit to Wawa.

Eric Wayne Watson, 38, of Oxford, showed up Friday morning at the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466, despite previously being banned from the convenience store and gas station, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report noted that Watson was “acting very erratic.” He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of trespassing.

He has a long history of strange behavior and arrests.

• In 2021, he was arrested when he was found drinking whisky while sitting at the edge of the landscaping pond at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. He claimed he was a member of the Morse family. Watson made a similar claim earlier that year when he was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.

Watson was jailed in 2020 after a bizarre incident in which he armed himself with a knife and began banging on a woman’s bedroom window. The woman did not know Watson.

Watson was arrested in 2019 after stealing fishing lures and a bottle of vodka at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

• Watson was arrested in 2018 after paying an unwanted visit to a store at Southern Trace Plaza from which he had been banned.

• In 2014, Watson was arrested after punching a woman in the nose on Christmas Day.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident describes an attempted break in at her home and is worried about people who don’t belong here who are wandering around in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I feel safe in The Villages

A Villager who has a long history in The Villages, was widowed and found a new husband, describes how she’s always felt safe in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

This is supposed to be a gated retirement community

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the fact that The Villages is not the gated community it is promised to be in its marketing.

Stop complaining and get your own sewage treatment plant

A resident of Wildwood points that sewage from Brownwood is being pumped to a treatment plant in Wildwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Make it easier for senior citizens to park at the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident offers an idea for making it easier for senior citizens to park at the town squares.

Photos