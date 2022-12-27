I feel safe in The Villages

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages since May 10, 2001, owned my property in El Santiago since 1999, was widowed in 2010. Never had concerns for my safety and was able to socialize even though a single.

My needs were met and would highly recommend a person living alone to live here.

In 2019, I met a gentleman, also widowed, and we were married in 2020. I moved south, but there was no question with either of us as to remaining in The Villages. It is where we both feel safe and know that there are facilities and neighbors here for us under all circumstances.

Bernice Carpenter

Village of Hemingway