56.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...

I feel safe in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages since May 10, 2001, owned my property in El Santiago since 1999, was widowed in 2010. Never had concerns for my safety and was able to socialize even though a single.
My needs were met and would highly recommend a person living alone to live here.
In 2019, I met a gentleman, also widowed, and we were married in 2020. I moved south, but there was no question with either of us as to remaining in The Villages. It is where we both feel safe and know that there are facilities and neighbors here for us under all circumstances.

Bernice Carpenter
Village of Hemingway

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

This is supposed to be a gated retirement community

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the fact that The Villages is not the gated community it is promised to be in its marketing.

Stop complaining and get your own sewage treatment plant

A resident of Wildwood points that sewage from Brownwood is being pumped to a treatment plant in Wildwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Make it easier for senior citizens to park at the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident offers an idea for making it easier for senior citizens to park at the town squares.

We would not leave our senior community for The Villages

A resident of another senior community in Florida says they have considered leaving their development, but have ruled out The Villages.

You don’t want workers relieving themselves behind your bushes!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s high time The Villages lives up to its motto and not frown on workers using restrooms at swimming pools.

Photos