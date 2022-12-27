59.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
By Staff Report
Lois Agnes Rosmarin, 85, of Belleview, Florida passed away December 19, 202,2 at her Belleview, Florida home.

Lois was a native of Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alfred and Esther Ernst.

Lois moved to Florida in 1962 and took residence in Belleview, FL in 1969. She had dropped out of high school to get married but made a promise to her mom that she would get her GED. Lois was proud of keeping her promise and received her GED at age 42. She worked at Belleview Elementary School for 20 years then served as manager at Lake Weir High School and Belleview Middle School. Lois was a retired Food Service Employee for Marion County for 26 years.  She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church since 1969 and volunteered at the Thrift Shop.

Lois is survived by her sister Doris Thomas of Hamilton, OH and her brother Alfred J Ernst of Pinellas Park, FL; Daughter Sharon Nevels of Belleview, FL; Son Charles (Brandy) Rosmarin of Ft McCoy,FL; Son Joe (Syndie) Rosmarin of Double Oak, TX; Son Jeff (Kathy) Rosmarin of Monticello, FL; daughter Lora (Hovey) Parker of Belleview, FL; 14 Grandkids, 25 Great Grandkids and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Rosmarin. a brother, and a sister.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420 on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00PM. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Thomas Connery officiating. The interment will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Garden, Ocala, Florida. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com

