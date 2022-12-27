Patricia Martin, age 81, born in Lichfield, England, passed away peacefully on December 18th, 2022, in The Villages, Florida from complications due to Lewy body dementia.

As a child, she moved from Lichfield to Torquay in Devon, England. She met Peter at a youth club in Torquay and they married in 1964. A year later, they immigrated to the United States and stayed in Richmond, Virginia for 16 years, where they had two boys. The family also lived in Williamsburg (Virgina), Lausanne (Switzerland), Doha (Qatar), and The Villages (Florida).

Pat was passionate and fiercely proud of her British heritage. She planned meticulously, made people feel welcome, and lavished generosity on family & friends in the form of attention, time, and personal gifts. She was an avid reader, swam, played tennis & pickleball, and enjoyed dancing. Pat loved traveling, and lived in or visited over 40 countries.

Patricia Martin is survived by her husband, Peter Martin, two married children – David (Lan Fang) and Brian (Audra), and three grandchildren – Alexander, Madeleine, and Oskar.

She was one of 5.5 million Americans living with dementia. Her family welcomes donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org).