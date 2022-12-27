59.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...

Speeding driver arrested on charge of driving under the influence

By Staff Report
Philip Isabel Van Amerongen
Philip Isabel Van Amerongen

A speeding driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Philip Isabel Van Amerongen, 28, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve traveling at approximately 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The police officer suspected Van Amerongen had been drinking. He said he had consumed a single Coors Light beer.

He performed poorly on field sobriety exercises. He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He provided a urine sample upon request.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $3,500 bond. He was also issued a ticket for speeding.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident describes an attempted break in at her home and is worried about people who don’t belong here who are wandering around in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I feel safe in The Villages

A Villager who has a long history in The Villages, was widowed and found a new husband, describes how she’s always felt safe in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

This is supposed to be a gated retirement community

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the fact that The Villages is not the gated community it is promised to be in its marketing.

Stop complaining and get your own sewage treatment plant

A resident of Wildwood points that sewage from Brownwood is being pumped to a treatment plant in Wildwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Make it easier for senior citizens to park at the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident offers an idea for making it easier for senior citizens to park at the town squares.

Photos