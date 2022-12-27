Speeding driver arrested on charge of driving under the influence

A speeding driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Philip Isabel Van Amerongen, 28, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve traveling at approximately 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The police officer suspected Van Amerongen had been drinking. He said he had consumed a single Coors Light beer.

He performed poorly on field sobriety exercises. He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He provided a urine sample upon request.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $3,500 bond. He was also issued a ticket for speeding.