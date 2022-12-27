59.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
State Fire Marshal investigating late-night blaze at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a late-night blaze that erupted at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Villages Public Safety Department was dispatched at about midnight Monday to the storage facility adjacent to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and behind Margarita Republic.

A late-night fire damaged a storage area at Spanish Springs Town Square.
A representative of the State Fire Marshal’s office inspected damage from the fire at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The storage structure was about 50 percent involved in flames when firefighters arrived in several units. They quickly extinguished the blaze.

The storage facility is primarily used by The Villages Entertainment Department. Years ago, the structure served as private covered parking for executives in The Villages. As those executives migrated to Lake Sumter Landing and later to Brownwood, the structure was converted to a storage facility.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is usually involved in fires of a suspicious nature, including arson. The investigation and subsequent report could take months to complete.

