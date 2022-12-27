Suspect apprehended after foot chase at Mulberry Grove Plaza

A suspect was apprehended after a foot chase at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages.

A white Chevy van was spotted at about 5 p.m. Monday at the gas pumps at the Circle K when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the van’s license plate and discovered that on Christmas Day it had been reported stolen to the Eustis Police Department. A man standing near the van, later identified as 31-year-old Craig Austin Campbell of Weirsdale, took off running toward The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center, according to the arrest report.

Campbell jumped into shrubbery before falling in the parking lot. A deputy fired a taser at Campbell, but missed. The West Virginia native kept running, but was apprehended in the parking lot of Citizens First Bank.

He was found to be in possession of four grams of methamphetamine. Syringes loaded with methamphetamine were found on the ground near The Club. He admitted the syringes were his. It was also determined he had been driving while license suspended.

Campbell claimed he did not know the van was stolen.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession, possession of drug equipment, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.