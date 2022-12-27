59.7 F
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Suspected shoplifter arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy

By Staff Report
Brandi Nicole McLeod
A suspected shoplifter was arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy.

Brandi Nicole McLeod, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was tracked down at about 6 p.m. in a vehicle near Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers began searching for her after Best Buy employees reported she’d left the store with stolen merchandise, including a Boost mobile Samsung phone, a white portable speaker and a black Galaxy S22 phone case with a total value of $297.97.

McLeod was also found to be in possession of 48.6 grams of methamphetamine, clonazepam pills for which she does not have a prescription and drug paraphernalia. She told police she has “bad anxiety” and uses methamphetamine to “calm down,” the report said.

She was arrested on charges of retail theft, trafficking in methamphetamine and other drug charges. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $53,400 bond.

