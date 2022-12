To the Editor:

I agree with Tom Snider of of the Village of DeSoto. I’ve lived here for many years. This is my third house. Each time, more and more kids. Young families move in with 2- and 4-year-olds. Maybe not permanently, but in and out. You can’t complain because no one cares! It’s really a shame.

Shame on you, Villages! This is supposed to be a gated retirement community, but it’s not. Buyer beware!

Rosie Shaffer

Village of Monarch Grove