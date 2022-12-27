59.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...

Villager arrested after allegedly pulling woman off couch on Christmas Day

By Staff Report
Norman Lucien Bisson
Norman Lucien Bisson

A Villager was arrested after allegedly pulling a woman off a couch during an argument on Christmas Day.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:40 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at the home of 73-year-old Norman Lucien Bisson in the Village of Summerhill.

A woman reported that she and Bisson had been arguing when grabbed her by the legs and dragged her off a couch before placing his hands around her throat, preventing her from breathing, according to the arrest report. She said she struck him in self defense.

He was taken into custody on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $50 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident describes an attempted break in at her home and is worried about people who don’t belong here who are wandering around in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I feel safe in The Villages

A Villager who has a long history in The Villages, was widowed and found a new husband, describes how she’s always felt safe in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

This is supposed to be a gated retirement community

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the fact that The Villages is not the gated community it is promised to be in its marketing.

Stop complaining and get your own sewage treatment plant

A resident of Wildwood points that sewage from Brownwood is being pumped to a treatment plant in Wildwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Make it easier for senior citizens to park at the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident offers an idea for making it easier for senior citizens to park at the town squares.

Photos