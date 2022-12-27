Villager arrested after allegedly pulling woman off couch on Christmas Day

A Villager was arrested after allegedly pulling a woman off a couch during an argument on Christmas Day.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:40 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at the home of 73-year-old Norman Lucien Bisson in the Village of Summerhill.

A woman reported that she and Bisson had been arguing when grabbed her by the legs and dragged her off a couch before placing his hands around her throat, preventing her from breathing, according to the arrest report. She said she struck him in self defense.

He was taken into custody on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $50 bond.