Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development

A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board.

Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.

However, the builder has decided to punt a presentation to the full commission until February.

The builder has indicated more time is needed to “assess our options” after the planning and zoning meeting. The meeting was highly emotional with residents fighting to preserve their rural way of life.

Town officials have indicated the Edwards Road project could appear on the Feb. 20 commission agenda.