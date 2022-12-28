70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
type here...

Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development

By Meta Minton

A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board.

Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.

A rendering of the development was presented Monday night
A rendering of the development was presented earlier this month to the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board.

However, the builder has decided to punt a presentation to the full commission until February.

The builder has indicated more time is needed to “assess our options” after the planning and zoning meeting. The meeting was highly emotional with residents fighting to preserve their rural way of life.

Town officials have indicated the Edwards Road project could appear on the Feb. 20 commission agenda.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where are the parents of these children?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a disturbing encounter during an evening outing at Ednas’ on the Green.

Totally agree with RN’s assessment of hospital

A Village of Mallory Hill resident urges fellow Villagers to stop complaining about the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are our roads, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident says there are two sides to the story when it comes to roads in Sumter County.

Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident describes an attempted break in at her home and is worried about people who don’t belong here who are wandering around in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I feel safe in The Villages

A Villager who has a long history in The Villages, was widowed and found a new husband, describes how she’s always felt safe in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos