Richard Rood

Richard E Rood, of Fruitland Park FL, passed away Thursday December 22, 2022. Richard, “Dick”, was born June 10, 1942. Pre-deceased by his wife Carol (Jones) in 2019 and parents Leon and Lola Rood.

Dick graduated from Homer Central High School in 1960. In October 1960 he joined the Army and was honorably discharged September 1963. In the Army Dick was a machine operator, clerk, ran radios, and repaired vehicles. He was to short to go to Vietnam so he stayed at post. Dick and Carol married September 18, 1965 and resided in Groton NY until moving to Florida in 1995.

Sometime in his career he went to Service Manager College at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta GA. He worked at Tallmadge Tire, Bill Rice Sunoco for 7 years after the military. Brockway Motors for 2 years, Anderson Olds for 7 years as the service manager. Stafford Chevrolet for 4 years. He also owned Dicks Auto Repair on Rt 222 in Leesburg FL.

Everyone who knew Dick could always call him up and he could help diagnosis their car problems over the telephone. The love he had for cars; old and new. Drag racing – racing in general. Everyone had a friend in Dick.

He is survived by his brother Gerald Rood, Uncle Gordon (Jeanette) Rood, Brother-in-Law Greg (Dee) Jones, Nephew Josh Rood and SEVERAL friends in FL and NY whom will miss him dearly. An interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg FL, Friday January 6 at 1:30pm.