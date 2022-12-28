Robert Brown Rivell passed away on December 26, 2022, he was 92 years old. The son of Percy B. and Laura (Weihenmayer) Rivell, Robert was born in Darby, Pennsylvania and moved to The Villages in 2008 where he was a member of the E-Flyers Club and participated in Track & Field Senior Games for 7 years. Robert enjoyed and excelled at Ballroom Dancing and performed in six showcases. Robert served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Robert and his wife Helen were members of St. Mark’s the Evangelist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife of 25 years, Helen B. Rivell, son, Robert M. Rivell (Suzanne) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, sister-in-law, JoAnn Rivell of Pennsylvania, step-son, Steven Yatkowski (Allison) of Tampa, FL, step-daughter, Catherine Meck (Terry) of Amarillo, TX, 2 grandchildren, Melissa and Michael Rivell, 2 great-grandchildren, Allyson and Aurora Rivell, and step-grandchildren, Blake Brown, Sabrina Perez, and Lily Meck. He was preceded in death by his brother William Rivell and sister Isabel Rand.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 10:00 AM at St. Mark’s the Evangelist Church in Summerfield, Florida with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with full Military Honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.