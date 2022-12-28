68.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
type here...

Robert Brown Rivell

By Staff Report
Robert Brown Rivell
Robert Brown Rivell

Robert Brown Rivell passed away on December 26, 2022, he was 92 years old. The son of Percy B. and Laura (Weihenmayer) Rivell, Robert was born in Darby, Pennsylvania and moved to The Villages in 2008 where he was a member of the E-Flyers Club and participated in Track & Field Senior Games for 7 years. Robert enjoyed and excelled at Ballroom Dancing and performed in six showcases. Robert served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Robert and his wife Helen were members of St. Mark’s the Evangelist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife of 25 years, Helen B. Rivell, son, Robert M. Rivell (Suzanne) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, sister-in-law, JoAnn Rivell of Pennsylvania, step-son, Steven Yatkowski (Allison) of Tampa, FL, step-daughter, Catherine Meck (Terry) of Amarillo, TX, 2 grandchildren, Melissa and Michael Rivell, 2 great-grandchildren, Allyson and Aurora Rivell, and step-grandchildren, Blake Brown, Sabrina Perez, and Lily Meck. He was preceded in death by his brother William Rivell and sister Isabel Rand.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 10:00 AM at St. Mark’s the Evangelist Church in Summerfield, Florida with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with full Military Honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

They are our roads, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident says there are two sides to the story when it comes to roads in Sumter County.

Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident describes an attempted break in at her home and is worried about people who don’t belong here who are wandering around in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I feel safe in The Villages

A Villager who has a long history in The Villages, was widowed and found a new husband, describes how she’s always felt safe in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

This is supposed to be a gated retirement community

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the fact that The Villages is not the gated community it is promised to be in its marketing.

Stop complaining and get your own sewage treatment plant

A resident of Wildwood points that sewage from Brownwood is being pumped to a treatment plant in Wildwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos