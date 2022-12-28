70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
type here...

Summerfield woman caught on video taking dipping in pool before stealing bicycles

By Staff Report
Veronica Grace Brewer
Veronica Grace Brewer

A Summerfield woman was caught on video taking a dip in a community pool before stealing bicycles that had been donated for a charity event.

Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of burglary.

She and a male companion in November went to the Lake Frances Estates Mobile Home Park where they hopped a fence and took a dip in the community swimming pool, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department. They arrived in the wee hours of the morning in a white Ford F-150 pickup and parked in a handicapped spot at the clubhouse. They were there for about an hour before they left with two bicycles which had been donated for a community yard sale. Surveillance cameras captured an image of the vehicle’s license plate.

A warrant was issued for her arrest. Her male companion from that incident has not been apprehended.

Earlier this year, Brewer was nabbed with a syringe after she had the misfortune of riding with a driver who was texting on his phone. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where are the parents of these children?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a disturbing encounter during an evening outing at Ednas’ on the Green.

Totally agree with RN’s assessment of hospital

A Village of Mallory Hill resident urges fellow Villagers to stop complaining about the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are our roads, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident says there are two sides to the story when it comes to roads in Sumter County.

Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident describes an attempted break in at her home and is worried about people who don’t belong here who are wandering around in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I feel safe in The Villages

A Villager who has a long history in The Villages, was widowed and found a new husband, describes how she’s always felt safe in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos