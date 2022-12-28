Summerfield woman caught on video taking dipping in pool before stealing bicycles

A Summerfield woman was caught on video taking a dip in a community pool before stealing bicycles that had been donated for a charity event.

Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of burglary.

She and a male companion in November went to the Lake Frances Estates Mobile Home Park where they hopped a fence and took a dip in the community swimming pool, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department. They arrived in the wee hours of the morning in a white Ford F-150 pickup and parked in a handicapped spot at the clubhouse. They were there for about an hour before they left with two bicycles which had been donated for a community yard sale. Surveillance cameras captured an image of the vehicle’s license plate.

A warrant was issued for her arrest. Her male companion from that incident has not been apprehended.

Earlier this year, Brewer was nabbed with a syringe after she had the misfortune of riding with a driver who was texting on his phone.