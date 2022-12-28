Suspect accused of pointing gun and throwing walking cane during argument

A suspect has been accused of pointing a gun and throwing a walking cane during an argument.

Michael John Anderson Richter, 67, a resident of Oakland Hills, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault and battery.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Richter had a loaded magazine in his rear pants pocket. A Christmas tree had been knocked over in the living room.

An individual who had been in the home said the native of England had pointed a gun during an argument. He also claimed Richter had heaved a cane at him and struck him in the hip. The cane was found in the hallway.

Richter was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

He was arrested in May on a charge of battery, but that case was later dropped, according to Sumter County Court records.