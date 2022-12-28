70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
type here...

Suspect accused of pointing gun and throwing walking cane during argument

By Staff Report
Michael John Anderson Richter
Michael John Anderson Richter

A suspect has been accused of pointing a gun and throwing a walking cane during an argument.

Michael John Anderson Richter, 67, a resident of Oakland Hills, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault and battery.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Richter had a loaded magazine in his rear pants pocket. A Christmas tree had been knocked over in the living room.

An individual who had been in the home said the native of England had pointed a gun during an argument. He also claimed Richter had heaved a cane at him and struck him in the hip. The cane was found in the hallway.

Richter was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

He was arrested in May on a charge of battery, but that case was later dropped, according to Sumter County Court records.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where are the parents of these children?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a disturbing encounter during an evening outing at Ednas’ on the Green.

Totally agree with RN’s assessment of hospital

A Village of Mallory Hill resident urges fellow Villagers to stop complaining about the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are our roads, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident says there are two sides to the story when it comes to roads in Sumter County.

Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident describes an attempted break in at her home and is worried about people who don’t belong here who are wandering around in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I feel safe in The Villages

A Villager who has a long history in The Villages, was widowed and found a new husband, describes how she’s always felt safe in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos