They are our roads, too

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read all of the complaints about life in The Villages and it is telling with all of the complaining when you have a world built just for your pleasure.
But do you folks realize that you drive on our roads? That is the back roads we locals use to get around and the county doesn’t repair our roads so we have to live with it.
An example is County Road 117 that is your short cut from Rainey Trail to County Road 466A that runs through the old Lake Miona subdivision.
So how about helping us and complain for us, so we can have roads, too.
Thank you in advance.

Dennis Wallace
Wildwood

 

