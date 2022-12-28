68.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Where are the parents of these children?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Yesterday, my wife and myself were driving our golf cart over to Ednas’ for the evening when we noticed two kids riding a moped. They could not have been 10 or 11 years old, one with a helmet and the other without, driving as fast as that moped could go. I thought this was supposed to be a retirement community. Where are the parents of these children?
Things are getting out of control here. There is no security watch on cart paths at all. Not what I ever thought would be happening here in The Villages.

Donald Meyett
Village of Monarch Grove

 

