To the Editor:

Yesterday, my wife and myself were driving our golf cart over to Ednas’ for the evening when we noticed two kids riding a moped. They could not have been 10 or 11 years old, one with a helmet and the other without, driving as fast as that moped could go. I thought this was supposed to be a retirement community. Where are the parents of these children?

Things are getting out of control here. There is no security watch on cart paths at all. Not what I ever thought would be happening here in The Villages.

Donald Meyett

Village of Monarch Grove