Thursday, December 29, 2022
Appreciate The Villages instead of complaining

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with Roney Sorensen that maintenance fees of $179 are much better than $500 that they pay elsewhere. The Villages provide safety patrol, rec centers, tennis courts, golf courses, heated swimming pools, flowers and green lawns. I don’t believe that $179 can cover the costs of these services. The safety patrol alone will require labor, gas, vehicle and insurance. I have not seen any other city that provides such frequent patrol. Do you want to see these services going away? Do you want to see golf course maintenance deteriorating? Do you want to see cracks on the tennis courts? We need to appreciate what The Villages provide us instead of complaining and wanting to cap the fees. If the price of fuel increases, so should the maintenance fees.

Aimao Zhang
Village of Belle Aire

 

