Carol Marie Sherman

Carol Marie (Jokinen) Sherman, 71, of Fruitland Park, died peacefully December 20, 2022 after a short courageous battle with cancer. Carol was born September 1, 1951 in So. Weymouth Massachusetts. The oldest of 5 children, she graduated high school from Sacred Heart in Kingston, Massachusetts then completed her training as a Registered Nurse at Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Massachusetts. She then married her husband of 51 years Robert Sherman and went on to raise their 2 children in Kingston, Massachusetts.

Carol specialized as an RN in Labor and Delivery for 47 years. She worked at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth, Massachusetts, South Shore Hospital in So. Weymouth, Massachusetts, ORMC in Ocala, Florida, and finally LRMC in Leesburg, Florida. Carol was an active member at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church Summerfield, Fl.

Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bob) Sherman of Fruitland Park, FL, 2 sons, Christopher Sherman and his wife Jenny of Belleview, FL, Doug Sherman and his wife Sherry of Plymouth Massachusetts, 3 sisters, Elaine Brawner of Dunnellon, FL, Linda O’Leary of Manchester NH, Diane Keaton of Manchester, NH, and a brother Michael Jokinen and his wife Lori of Dunnellon, FL, 4 grandchildren, Colin and Avery of Alexandria, VA and Ryan and Ty of Plymouth, MA.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 10:00 AM. At Carol’s request a rosary will be said before mass beginning at 9:30 AM for anyone that is interested to attend. Family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation in Tavares, Florida.