Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim high beams arrested on DUI charge

A Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim his high-beam headlights was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

James Wallace King, 59, was driving a Ford SUV at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 468 when he failed to dim his high beams for an approaching Fruitland Park Police Department patrol car. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin Road and Thomas Avenue in Leesburg.

The officer noted that the Albany, N.Y. native had “bloodshot” eyes and a Natural Ice beer as spotted in the vehicle’s cupholder. King claimed the can was “old,” the report said.

“This is from before I went to Las Vegas,” King told the police officer.

King agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He provided breath samples that registered .160 and .161 blood alcohol content. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

King was also ticketed for failure to dim his high-beam headlights.