The Villages
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Lake Miona Recreation Center sports pool will be closed

By Staff Report

The Lake Miona Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for trellis replacement on Monday, Jan. 9.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.

