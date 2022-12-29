Maybe you should move out of The Villages

To the Editor:

What you say, is very true, and you are right, but the solution for you is to move to another village or move out of The Villages.

I feel sorry for you, but you are right, no outside people should be able to use the amenities we are paying for and the buttons at the gates should not be used. Issue another gate card, and issue a card to companies that regularly service The Villages homeowners. The Villages is not a gated community, too many main roads run through our communities.

Vinny Critelli Sr.

Village of Pine Ridge