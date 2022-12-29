66.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 29, 2022
type here...

Red-Shouldered Hawk Looking For Breakfast At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

By Staff Report

This red-shouldered hawk was concentrating intently on finding breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Red-Shouldered Hawk Looking For Breakfast At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Red-Shouldered Hawk Looking For Breakfast At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

A Freedom Pointe resident wonders why there isn’t more pressure on the Developer to stop the deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Maybe you should move out of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident suggests that a reader who wrote in with complaints about The Villages might want to move out of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Appreciate The Villages instead of complaining

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that residents should show greater appreciation for the lifestyle enjoyed here.

Where are the parents of these children?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a disturbing encounter during an evening outing at Ednas’ on the Green.

Totally agree with RN’s assessment of hospital

A Village of Mallory Hill resident urges fellow Villagers to stop complaining about the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos