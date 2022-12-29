66 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 29, 2022
type here...

Stephen Zogopoulos

By Staff Report
Stephen Zogopoulos
Stephen Zogopoulos

Stephen (Morton) Zogopoulos, 88 of Summerfield, Florida passed away after a period of declining health. He was born in Campton, NH and was the son of George and Ethel (Powell) Zogopoulos. The family moved to Manchester, NH in 1944. He was a graduate of Manchester Central High School.

After high school, Stephen enlisted in the Army to serve his country. Once he was discharged he spent many years as a professional photographer shooting among many other things, weddings, engagements and yearbook photos. He was a small business owner/operator of the The Printers Ink in the greater Manchester area and retired from the business of real estate appraisals.

Stephen was a member of The Washington Lodge Masonic Temple, he entered Apprentice 4/22/1980 was promoted to Fellow Craft 6/10/1980 then to Master Mason 9/22/1980 and finally was Master of the Lodge and held that distinction in 1987, 1988 and 2002.

He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Gloria, his parents, sisters Mable (Mel) Schuneman and Christina Chenard.

Stephen is survived by his children, Michael, and his wife, Laura, Jim Maxfield and his wife Dawn, Stephen and his girlfriend Mary, and Eleftheria Tsilosani. Grandchildren Brandon and his girlfriend, Brenna, Stephen Maxfield, Sarah Maxfield, Mia Zogopoulos and Asimina Pang and his sister Margaret Morin. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Heidi, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Stephen was a lover of animals, especially his much-loved wire-haired fox terriers. He enjoyed fishing, golf, coin collecting and old war movies. But, by far, the things he truly enjoyed were family and friends.

He achieved many things in his life that created special memories for him but his most precious was, being a “Grandpa”.

A memorial service will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home 1008 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, on January 18, 2023 from 3:00-5:00, for both Steve and Gloria.

At a later date, both Steve and Gloria will then be returned home to NH, where a service will be held and they will be interned at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. A celebration of life will be held at that time.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where are the parents of these children?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a disturbing encounter during an evening outing at Ednas’ on the Green.

Totally agree with RN’s assessment of hospital

A Village of Mallory Hill resident urges fellow Villagers to stop complaining about the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are our roads, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident says there are two sides to the story when it comes to roads in Sumter County.

Attempted break in at my home in The Villages

A Village of Winifred resident describes an attempted break in at her home and is worried about people who don’t belong here who are wandering around in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I feel safe in The Villages

A Villager who has a long history in The Villages, was widowed and found a new husband, describes how she’s always felt safe in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos