Stephen Zogopoulos

Stephen (Morton) Zogopoulos, 88 of Summerfield, Florida passed away after a period of declining health. He was born in Campton, NH and was the son of George and Ethel (Powell) Zogopoulos. The family moved to Manchester, NH in 1944. He was a graduate of Manchester Central High School.

After high school, Stephen enlisted in the Army to serve his country. Once he was discharged he spent many years as a professional photographer shooting among many other things, weddings, engagements and yearbook photos. He was a small business owner/operator of the The Printers Ink in the greater Manchester area and retired from the business of real estate appraisals.

Stephen was a member of The Washington Lodge Masonic Temple, he entered Apprentice 4/22/1980 was promoted to Fellow Craft 6/10/1980 then to Master Mason 9/22/1980 and finally was Master of the Lodge and held that distinction in 1987, 1988 and 2002.

He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Gloria, his parents, sisters Mable (Mel) Schuneman and Christina Chenard.

Stephen is survived by his children, Michael, and his wife, Laura, Jim Maxfield and his wife Dawn, Stephen and his girlfriend Mary, and Eleftheria Tsilosani. Grandchildren Brandon and his girlfriend, Brenna, Stephen Maxfield, Sarah Maxfield, Mia Zogopoulos and Asimina Pang and his sister Margaret Morin. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Heidi, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Stephen was a lover of animals, especially his much-loved wire-haired fox terriers. He enjoyed fishing, golf, coin collecting and old war movies. But, by far, the things he truly enjoyed were family and friends.

He achieved many things in his life that created special memories for him but his most precious was, being a “Grandpa”.

A memorial service will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home 1008 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, on January 18, 2023 from 3:00-5:00, for both Steve and Gloria.

At a later date, both Steve and Gloria will then be returned home to NH, where a service will be held and they will be interned at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. A celebration of life will be held at that time.