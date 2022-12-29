66 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275

By Staff Report

A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County.

The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A southbound van driven by a 44-year-old Wyoming, Mich. man was unable to stop and collided with the undercarriage of the semi truck, which had overturned and caught fire. The Michigan driver, a female passenger and children ranging in age from 5 to 12, who had been traveling with them, were not injured.

A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-275.

The vehicle which had changed lanes and caused the crash went on to strike a guardrail and overturned. The driver and a passenger fled the scene and have not been identified, according to the report.

Anyone with information about the two people who fled the scene are encouraged to contact FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

