Thursday, December 29, 2022
Villager arrested with THC oil after deputies respond to disturbance at his home

By Staff Report
Edwin Charles Kerswill
A Villager was arrested with THC oil after law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance at his home.

Edwin Charles Kerswill, 58, was found to be in possession of a vape pen which contained THC oil after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance Wednesday at his home in the Village of Alhambra.

Kerswill consented to a search of his room which led to the discovery of the vape pen which held a “dark oil” which tested positive for THC.

A criminal history check revealed that Kerswill had been convicted in 2001 on a charge of possession of marijuana in New Jersey.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

