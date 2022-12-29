74.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Villagers sound off on their love/hate relationship with speed bumps

By Meta Minton

Villagers are sounding off on their love/hate relationship with speed bumps on the multi-modal paths.

Over the past few years, many speed bumps have been removed, including the particularly dreaded speed bumps on the multi-modal path at the entrance to the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter and at the tunnel under Morse Boulevard at Lake Sumter.

A golf cart approaches a speed bump in 2017 at the gate to the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. That speed bump has since been removed.

Last week, a pair of speed “humps” mysteriously appeared and then disappeared setting off comments from residents who had either hailed or despised their arrival.

A pair of speed humps has been installed at the tunnel at Lake Miona Recreation Center
A pair of speed humps was installed last week at the tunnel at Lake Miona Recreation Center. They soon disappeared after complaints.

Residents have a long history of hating the damage speed bumps inflict on their backs and golf carts. However, other residents see speed bumps as a necessary evil to slow down speed demons who refuse to stop and look both ways.

“I for one do not like speed bumps. For the obvious reason it is inconvenient and assumes that I will not control my speed at the specific location where the speed bump is placed. It in effect punishes me for past mistakes of drivers who have had accidents at that location,” said Jeffrey Atwood of the Village of Fernandina.

He pointed out that a Villager was airlifted last year from a golf cart crash at the Lake Miona tunnel, where the speed humps made their brief appearance last week.

This golf cart crashed into a tunnel wall near Lake Miona Boulevard
This golf cart crashed into a tunnel wall near Lake Miona Recreation Center in 2021.

But should all Villagers be made to pay for such a mishap?

“Every time someone has an accident it should not invoke a change in the roadways. Accidents will happen. Adding obstacles will make them more frequent,” warned William Parry Jr. of the Village of Santo Domingo.

However, others believe speed bumps offer a form of protection.

“We need speed bumps, because we have too many people driving their golf carts like a car. They are driving above the limit for golf carts and somehow think it’s safe, and do not have the control like an automobile,” said Village Bernie Teodorski.

Share your thoughts on speed bumps at [email protected]

