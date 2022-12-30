76.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 30, 2022
type here...

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

By Staff Report

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022.

It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022.

The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage.

Emergency personnel worked into the night at the site at the bridge at U.S. Hwy. 27441
Emergency personnel worked into the night when the worker was buried at the site at the bridge at U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
John Joseph Terranova IV
John Joseph Terranova IV

The project remains haunted by the death of 27-year-old John Joseph Terranova of Leesburg who was buried alive after a retaining wall caved in on him Feb. 2 at the site of the bridge over County Road 25.

In addition, a woman was airlifted from the scene of an accident after a teen driver admitted he had been distracted by his GPS and set off a chain-reaction crash in the construction zone.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra overturned in the crash
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra overturned in the crash in April, killing two teens.

In April, two teens were killed in an early morning crash in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bias against New Yorkers

The president of the New York State Club wonders if there is a bias against New Yorkers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to every person on the planet

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that the town squares in The Villages are open to everyone.

The Villages never advertised this as a gated community

A Village of Santo Domingo resident points out that The Villages never advertised this as a gated community. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

A Freedom Pointe resident wonders why there isn’t more pressure on the Developer to stop the deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Maybe you should move out of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident suggests that a reader who wrote in with complaints about The Villages might want to move out of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos