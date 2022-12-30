69 F
The Villages
Friday, December 30, 2022
By Staff Report
Frank Joseph Aveni passed away peacefully at home in Florida surrounded by his family, at the age of 80 years old.

Beloved husband of Kathleen L McLoughlin Aveni; father of sons James J Aveni and Frank M (Elaine) Aveni; grandfather to two cherished grandchildren Lorenzo and Geo Aveni; and brother to Nancy Aveni Slater. Frank was born on August 16, 1942 in New Haven, CT to his parents Joseph and Josephine Aveni.

Frank was the owner and operator of his own excavation business for forty-five years. A passionate lifelong musician, he was a talented guitarist, singer, and a member of multiple bands that played throughout the state. He loved cars, especially Corvettes, and was a National Corvette Restorers Society judge and member for forty years, and a Bloomington Gold judge for twenty-five years. He was a former officer of the Woodbridge Police Department, and a Woodbridge School District bus owner-operator for fifty years.

Above all, Frank loved his wife Kathleen, and loved to tell the story of how they met, and how lucky he was to have her as his partner in his life. Services will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.

