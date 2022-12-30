Get a lifetime of mindfulness for under $70

If you’re hoping to connect with your mindfulness practice in the new year, you might need some accountability. Many of us dabble in mindfulness, but maybe lose the practice because sthere’s nobody to answer to. There’s a good chance you’re already well aware of the stunning array of benefits mindfulness has on those who practice, but what you’re not aware of is how easy it can be to stick to.

Sometimes that extra nudge comes from having paid for something and knowing that you’ve got to show up for it because of the investment. But did you know you could get a lifetime of mindfulness for only $70? It’s entirely possible with a Mindfulness.com Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription. Not only is this one of the best ways to practice mindfulness, but it’s also on sale for a limited time.

There’s a global community of over 1 million users on this platform, so you can trust that you’re joining a group of people fundamentally interested in bettering themselves year after year. The mindfulness practice on mindfulness.com is rooted in science, with contributions from leading health experts from around the world.

Depending on your style of practice, which you’ll develop with more time on the app, you’ll find joy in the teachings of monks, psychologists, professors, authors, and teachers every day. It’s anything but monotonous, with over 2000 mindful practices, with more meditations added every single day of the year on special topics like sleep. It also boasts 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store, so you can trust it’s really, really good.

The Mindfulness.com Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription is currently on sale for only $69.99, which is best of web pricing.

Get the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription for only $69.99

See Deal

Price subject to change.

We hope you enjoy our deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. Villages-News.com receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.