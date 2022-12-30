Harley Ellwood Pearson, Jr., 81, of The Villages, FL passed away, Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born May 4, 1941, in Waynesburg, PA to Harley Ellwood and Betty Jane Pearson.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Philip Morris USA 25 years ago. His passion was spending the day fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 brothers.

He was survived by his loving wife of 43 years, JoAnn S. (nee Scearce) Pearson; son: Troy (Christie) Pearson, Chris (Christie) Abernathy and Jimmy (Tricia) Abernathy; grandchildren: Noble Pearson, Zane Pearson, Cross Pearson, Kali Pearson, Penelope Abernathy and Isabella Abernathy; many other loving family and friends.

Private family services to be held a later date.