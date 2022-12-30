53.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 30, 2022
type here...

Harley Ellwood Pearson Jr.

By Staff Report
Harley Ellwood Pearson Jr.
Harley Ellwood Pearson Jr.

Harley Ellwood Pearson, Jr., 81, of The Villages, FL passed away, Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born May 4, 1941, in Waynesburg, PA to Harley Ellwood and Betty Jane Pearson.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Philip Morris USA 25 years ago. His passion was spending the day fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 brothers.

He was survived by his loving wife of 43 years, JoAnn S. (nee Scearce) Pearson; son: Troy (Christie) Pearson, Chris (Christie) Abernathy and Jimmy (Tricia) Abernathy; grandchildren: Noble Pearson, Zane Pearson, Cross Pearson, Kali Pearson, Penelope Abernathy and Isabella Abernathy; many other loving family and friends.

Private family services to be held a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

A Freedom Pointe resident wonders why there isn’t more pressure on the Developer to stop the deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Maybe you should move out of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident suggests that a reader who wrote in with complaints about The Villages might want to move out of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Appreciate The Villages instead of complaining

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that residents should show greater appreciation for the lifestyle enjoyed here.

Where are the parents of these children?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a disturbing encounter during an evening outing at Ednas’ on the Green.

Totally agree with RN’s assessment of hospital

A Village of Mallory Hill resident urges fellow Villagers to stop complaining about the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos