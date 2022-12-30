Man shot in Village of Chatham after trying to take deputy’s taser

A man was shot Thursday night in the Village of Chatham after trying to take a deputy’s taser.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 9:30 p.m. to a domestic disturbance in the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages.

A 35-year-old man was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and said he was going to get his gun and “take care of the situation himself,” according to the sheriff’s office.

After MCSO deputies arrived on scene, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect took a deputy’s Electronic Disabling Device (EDD), commonly referred to as a “taser.” The suspect was ultimately shot and transported to the hospital for treatment. Both deputies involved are safe.

The investigation into the incident has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.