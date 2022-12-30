75.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 30, 2022
type here...

The town squares are open to every person on the planet

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In regards to outsiders, the squares are open to every person on this planet. Public property. Remember, this area was here long before you showed up. It’s you who are the outsiders.

Mike Hollingshead
Summerfield

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages never advertised this as a gated community

A Village of Santo Domingo resident points out that The Villages never advertised this as a gated community. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

A Freedom Pointe resident wonders why there isn’t more pressure on the Developer to stop the deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Maybe you should move out of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident suggests that a reader who wrote in with complaints about The Villages might want to move out of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Appreciate The Villages instead of complaining

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that residents should show greater appreciation for the lifestyle enjoyed here.

Where are the parents of these children?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a disturbing encounter during an evening outing at Ednas’ on the Green.

Photos